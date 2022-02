COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people stole $1,100 worth of Lowe’s merchandise at Polaris in November, Columbus police said.

The theft occurred on Nov. 20 at 1465 Polaris Parkway on the city’s north side, according to a Friday news release from the Columbus Division of Police.

Police encouraged anyone with information to contact Columbus Police Property Crimes Detective Howell at 614-645-2098 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.