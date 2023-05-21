COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Girls on the Run of Central Ohio held its spring 5K Sunday morning, with more than 1,100 girls from third through eighth grade taking part.

More than 400 coaches and 500 other participants also got the chance to run the course.

The celebratory race comes after 10 weeks of preparing both physically and mentally. The girls meet with their coaches twice a week and go for a run while also learning critical life skills and gaining confidence.

The teams are made up of girls from the same school, but girls from school districts all over central Ohio are able to come together for the grand finale – the 5K.

“It’s incredible to be able to provide connection for them,” said Sarah Hider, executive director for Girls on the Run of Central Ohio. “Connection to their teammates, their peers, their coaches, their schools, the greater community and, today, the greater central Ohio area.”

Sunday’s race marks the end of the spring season for Girls on the Run, but the organization is already making plans for the fall season, which begins in October.