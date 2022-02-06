COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 11-year-old boy was struck by a bullet overnight Sunday in east Columbus near Blacklick.

Columbus police say the victim was sitting in his bedroom when he heard a pop and felt something hit the side of his chest. He observed a hole in the drywall of his room and told his father.

The victim and his father discovered a projectile on the floor that was determined to be a bullet, according to police. Police confirmed the bullet is what struck the 11-year-old.

Police report the victim was not injured and required no medical treatment after the projectile hit him.

Officers added that a call of shots was reported west of this location and it appears the round that struck the victim could be from that incident.

Police continue to investigate.