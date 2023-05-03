COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An 11-year-old girl who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northern Columbus has been identified.

According to the traffic crash report, Elia Barbon was sitting in the front passenger seat of a Kia that was struck by a semi about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. The Kia was turning left from U.S. 23 onto Orchard Knoll Lane when the semi, heading southbound, struck the right side of it.

Barbon, who was wearing her seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:59 a.m., and U.S. 23 was closed for several hours.

Worthington schools Superintendent Trent Bowers said Barbon was a sixth grader at Perry Middle School and that the driver of the Kia was the girl’s stepmother and is an employee of the school district.

“We understand that the loss of a young life is an unimaginable tragedy, and our thoughts and condolences go out to the family, friends, and loved ones affected by this loss,” Bowers wrote in a message to parents. “The student was a beloved member of our school community, and her passing has left a void that will be felt by all those who knew her.”

The stepmother, along with the driver of the semi, were taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital, with both expected to recover.

Barbon was a member of Cutting Edge Dance, a studio in Powell, which created a GoFundMe page for Barbon and her family.

“It is with heavy hearts that we inform you of the death of one of our dancers who was in a car accident. Elia was such a bright spirit, and we are absolutely devastated,” Cutting Edge Dance said in a social media post.

“She was part of our competition team and walked in with a smile on her face every week. She had such a kind soul. We are heartbroken about this news and our thoughts and prayers are with her family,” the post on GoFundMe read.