$100 Vaccine cash extended until September 10

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents in several Columbus communities will get $100 in cash after receiving their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, extended now through September 10.

People who get vaccinated for the first time at the following locations from noon to 7:00 p.m. — no appointment needed — will get a Visa cash card filled with $100 dollars until it runs out.

Mondays: Linden Community Center (1350 Briarwood Ave.)

Tuesdays: Ethiopian Tewahedo Social Services (4099 Karl Rd.)

Wednesdays: Barack Community Center (580 E. Woodrow Ave.)

Somali Community Association of Ohio (3422 Cleveland Ave.)

Thursdays: Bhutanese Community of Central Ohio (4646 Tamarack Blvd.)

Fridays: Westgate Community Center (455 S. Westgate Ave.)

St. Stephen the Martyr Church (4131 Clime Rd.)

Vax Cash also will be offered to residents getting their first dose at the Columbus Public Health walk-in clinic at 240 Parsons Ave. The clinic is open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Vax Cash program launched on July 6. Since then, 9,385 people got vaccinated at a Vax Cash clinic location — 55% of those were people of color and 56% were people under 39, said the Columbus Department of Health in a media release.

For more information, visit Columbus.gov/c19vax or call 614-645-1519.