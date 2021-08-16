$100 Vaccine cash extended until September 10

Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents in several Columbus communities will get $100 in cash after receiving their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, extended now through September 10.

People who get vaccinated for the first time at the following locations from noon to 7:00 p.m. — no appointment needed — will get a Visa cash card filled with $100 dollars until it runs out.

  • Mondays:           Linden Community Center (1350 Briarwood Ave.)
  • Tuesdays:           Ethiopian Tewahedo Social Services (4099 Karl Rd.)
  • Wednesdays:    Barack Community Center (580 E. Woodrow Ave.)
  • Somali Community Association of Ohio (3422 Cleveland Ave.)
  • Thursdays:         Bhutanese Community of Central Ohio (4646 Tamarack Blvd.)
  • Fridays:               Westgate Community Center (455 S. Westgate Ave.)
  • St. Stephen the Martyr Church (4131 Clime Rd.)

Vax Cash also will be offered to residents getting their first dose at the Columbus Public Health walk-in clinic at 240 Parsons Ave. The clinic is open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Vax Cash program launched on July 6. Since then, 9,385 people got vaccinated at a Vax Cash clinic location — 55% of those were people of color and 56% were people under 39, said the Columbus Department of Health in a media release.

For more information, visit Columbus.gov/c19vax or call 614-645-1519.

