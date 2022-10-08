COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 10-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot overnight Saturday in the Reeb-Hosack area in south Columbus, per police.

According to Columbus police, officers went to the 1800 block of Bruck Street just before 1:30 a.m. and found the boy with gunshot wounds. Medics took him to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in stable condition. He is expected to fully recover.

Officers at the scene later discovered that a house right next door was hit by gunfire, with no injuries reported to the people inside. CPD state this was the 1,032nd felonious assault in the city this calendar year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4323 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.