UPDATE: Mohamed was found safe, police said.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 10-year-old girl was reported missing from the city’s north side Friday.

Suado Mohamed — who is 4 feet six and 70 pounds with black hair and black eyes — was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday near Karl Road and Shanley Drive, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The family of Mohamed said the 10-year-old left home without permission and has not been seen since, according to police.

She was last seen wearing a pink dress and a black hijab, police said.

Anyone with information about Mohamed’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Columbus police at 614-645-2358.