COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police is reporting a missing 10-year-old boy from his east Columbus home Saturday morning.

Police identified the child as Kevionte Wood who was reported to have run away from his residence around 11:00 a.m. from Wadsworth Dr. and Elim Estates Dr.

The child was last seen wearing a blue and white sweat suit, according to Columbus police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Columbus Police Missing Persons Unit at 614-645-2358.