COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 10-year-old boy has been missing since Thursday morning, Columbus police said.

Sir Miquel Dean, who is 4-feet, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Thursday near Leonard and Saint Clair avenues on the city’s near east side, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Dean was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a maroon toboggan, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Columbus police at 614-645-2358.