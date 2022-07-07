COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are looking for a suspect they said walked out of a Columbus drugstore after swiping hundreds of dollars in seconds.

The theft happened quickly on July 4 at the CVS Pharmacy at 3307 E. Broad St., according to the Columbus Division of Police. The incident started off-camera, as a man pulled up to the store in a black Honda Civic with no license plate.

A security photo shows the moment a suspect went behind a Columbus CVS Pharmacy’s employee desk and stole a cash register drawer on July 4, 2022. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

A timestamp on security camera footage showed that the suspect got out of the Honda and walked into the CVS at 1:01 p.m., and was gone within 30 seconds. He made his way over to the checkout lanes by the front entrance, and then ducked behind the employee cash register desk. In the span of 10 seconds, the suspect had grabbed a cash drawer from the counter and was walking to the exit. He left the store two seconds before the clock struck 1:02.

The cash drawer that the suspect took contained $252.53, according to CPD. The man got back in his Honda Civic after walking out of the store and drove away from the scene.

Investigators asked anyone who recognized the suspect to contact one of their detectives at 614-645-4035.