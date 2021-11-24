COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pictures of a suspected gunman who shot a 29-year-old man in the leg in a parking lot have been released by Columbus Division of Police.

CPD said that about 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 21 they found a man with a gunshot wound in the lower right leg on West Spring Street. Medics took him to the hospital in stable condition.

A second person who saw it unfold said a black vehicle was pulling out of the parking lot and got into an argument with the victim.

When the victim turned around to walk away, the suspect opened fired on both individuals but only struck one.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. D. Younker #1516 at 614-645-4141 or Crimes Stoppers at 614-461-8477.