COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire at a residence in southwest Columbus left one person injured.

Early Monday, firefighters responded to a mobile home in the 1100 block of Geneva Avenue on the report of a fire.

Firefighters say there were heavy flames coming from the residence when they arrived on scene, and a person inside the home had been driven to an area hospital before emergency crews arrived on scene.

No other injuries have been reported, and firefighters continue to investigate the cause of the fire.