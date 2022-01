COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person was seriously injured after a crash in south Columbus.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, at about 12:41 a.m., Friday, a blue 2010 Nissan Altima driving east on Frank Road, near I-71, lost control and traveled off the road before striking a culvert.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Deputies continue to investigate the crash.