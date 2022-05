COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a person was found dead in a vehicle along state Route 104 Monday morning.

Police say that just before 2:50 a.m., officers responded to the area of S.R. 104 near Haul Road on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a vehicle crashed into the median and one person was pronounced dead.

Westbound S.R. 104 remains closed, while police continue to investigate.