Runners leave the starting line for the 2022 Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon on Sunday, Oct. 16.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thousands of runners packed the streets of downtown Columbus Sunday for the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon.

It’s the 11th year of the partnership with the hospital. Since its inception, more than $11 million has been raised. Sunday’s event raked in more than $1 million.

“This race is a true testament of the support of our community and the hard work put in by our participants, staff, and volunteers,” said marathon race director Darris Blackford. “It is amazing to see so many people contribute to the incredible work that Nationwide Children’s Hospital is doing for so many families here in central Ohio and around the world.”

The main event began at 7:30 a.m. as 12,000 runners made the trek of either a half marathon (13 miles) or full marathon (26.2 miles). Three thousand volunteers made the massive event possible.

Twenty-four Nationwide Children’s Hospital Marathon Mile Champions and their families were stationed along 24 miles of the race route. One mile was the Angel Mile, dedicated to the patients of Nationwide Children’s who have died, and the other remaining mile was the Encore Mile for the Marathon Mile Champions from previous races.

Colorado native Kristoffer Mugrage won Sunday’s full men’s marathon with a time of 2:16:11. Columbus native Sarah Biehl got the fastest time in the women’s full marathon at 2:39:01.

The Columbus Marathon has been held annually since 1980.

2022 NCH Marathon Winners

** = Qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials

Men’s Full Marathon: Kristoffer Mugrage (Alamosa, CO) – 2:16:11**

Women’s Full Marathon: Sarah Biehl (Columbus, OH) – 2:39:01

Men’s Half Marathon: James Ngandu (Van Wert, OH) – 1:03:60

Women’s Half Marathon: Molly Bookmyer (Columbus, OH) – 1:10:52

Men’s Half Wheelchair Marathon: Matthew Davis (Bowling Green, OH) – 1:05:16