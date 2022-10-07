COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman made her first court appearance in Franklin County on Friday after being arrested as a suspect in a fatal nightclub shooting in east Columbus.

Amara Battle, 28, had her bond set by a judge at $1 million during her arraignment hearing in Franklin County Common Pleas court.

Battle was arrested Thursday by Columbus police SWAT officers and charged with murder after 30-year-old Shamira Rhodes was fatally shot on Sept. 25 outside a nightclub on the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue.

Police said an initial investigation revealed that a fight broke out and at least one gun was produced, which was used to shoot Rhodes and two other people.

CPD have released images of other persons of interest they say are connected to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Battle is scheduled to make her next court appearance on Oct. 14 at 9:00 a.m.