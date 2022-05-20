COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man accused of being a part of a group that fired guns into a southwest Columbus apartment, killing one woman, in April.

Isaiah Xavier Nashon Alexander, 20, was given a $1 million bond, Friday, during his arraignment in a Franklin County courtroom.

Alexander is facing one count of murder, six counts of felonious assault, one count of tampering with evidence, and one count of discharging a firearm, all of which are carrying firearm specifications.

According to police, Alexander was one of four people who got out of the car, and fired guns into an apartment on the 1300 block of Vida Court in the early hours of April 25. The group then got into a car and fled the scene, police said.

Sorenta Hylton was found suffering from a gunshot wound and later pronounced dead at Grant Medical Center.

Police said Alexander was identified by a witness via a photo lineup.

Police said in addition to Hylton, there were several other people in the home at the time of the shooting, including three children, but none were injured.

Police continue to investigate the shooting and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.