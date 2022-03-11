COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after four people were shot, leaving one dead, at a north Columbus bar.

According to police, the shooting happened around 1:45 a.m., Friday, in the parking lot of Podunk’s Bar in the 1600 block of East-Dublin Granville Road.

Police say one person died in the shooting, and another is not expected to survive. The other two were listed as stable.

No information on the details of the shooting, or a possible suspect was released.

Police continue to investigate and say several witnesses are being questioned.