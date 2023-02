COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One victim has died after a shooting in North Linden. A second victim is in stable condition

Columbus police were called on reports of a shooting to a home on the 2800 block of Atwood Terrace near Weber Rd. at 11:58 p.m. Tuesday.

Two victims were found and transported to the hospital, one in stable condition, and a second in critical. The second victim was later pronounced dead at 1:38 a.m.

Currently no suspect information is available.