Columbus Zoo’s new exhibit Adventure Cove opening Friday

POWELL, OH (WCMH) — After nearly three years of construction, the newest exhibit at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, Adventure Cove, is set to open Friday.

The new 4.1 acre exhibit mirrors the coastal wharf of San Francisco’s Pier 39, and features a sea lion and seal habitat that consists of three pools with more than 375,000 gallons of water.

The exhibit will also have an underwater viewing area featuring a 60-foot long tunnel that offers guests a 360-degree views of the sea lions swimming below and basking above.

There will also be a presentation area with a tall diving rock for sea lions, a lighthouse for flighted bird presentations and a themed presentation and pool area.











Adventure Cove also features Jack Hanna’s Animal Encounters Village which over 50 different species from around the world.

“This brand-new area creates a highly-enriched and ever-changing environment for diverse species, including sloths, African penguins, bat-eared foxes, cheetahs, tortoises, toucans and more,” the zoo released in a statement.

For informationi on the zoo’s hours and current guidelines, go to ColumbusZoo.org.