POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — Wildlights is returning this weekend at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium with millions of LED lights.

Celebrating 34 years in central Ohio, Wildlights opens on Friday and runs through Jan. 1, 2023. Zoo members can be the first to experience the holiday tradition on Thursday for Member Night, including food and beverage discounts, complimentary cookie and hot chocolate and a food drive benefiting Mid-Ohio Food Collective.

Wildlights is included with regular zoo admission and is free for zoo members. General admission costs $25.99, $18.99 for seniors and $18.99 for children ages 3 to 9. Regular zoo hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with Wildlight taking place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

(Courtesy Photo/Grahm Jones, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium).

This year’s Wildlights includes more attractions than ever including the giant animated holiday tree “Sparkling Spruce,” the Rudolph 4D Experience, the Jingle Jam 36 spheres of light illuminating Shores Play Park along with meet and greet experiences with Santa and reindeer. In addition, the zoo is introducing the following new attractions:

“Sounds of the Season,” featuring choirs, bands and musical groups from local schools and organizations.

The “12 Days of Wildlights” train ride, themed to the zoo’s rendition of the 12 Days of Christmas.

A “Jolliest Holiday” craft beer celebration, which offers guests ages 21 and up the opportunity to sample more than 40 craft beers, ciders and seltzers at locations throughout the park.

While visiting for Wildlights, zoo guests may also be able to see some animals in their outdoor habitats, while those in Adventure Cove, Asia Quest and the Shores & Aquarium will be indoors.

The zoo is anticipating large crowds and is advising visitors to arrive early. Wildlights and the zoo will be closed Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.