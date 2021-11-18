POWELL, Ohio (WCMH)–Millions of lights, visits with Santa Claus, and memories made during Wildlights at the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium.

“No real strategy, we’ve done it so many years, so we know what we’re doing more or less making sure we have enough lights up,” said Director of Facilities Mark Patzer.

This marks the 33rd year for the light display. There are more than three million lights flashing and glowing the November night. They need some serious equipment to put everything together.

“It’s a little bit of everything, we have ladders, we have scissor lifts, we have book lifts it’s a combination and a lot of groundwork as you can imagine,” said Patzer.

Santa is always popular, and the zoo animals got their props as well.

“A lot of our animals want to engage with visitors as they come through the building and it’s just a unique way,” said Director of Animal Programs Shawn Brehob. “A lot of it is creating natural behaviors but also the stimulus of the animals coming through and interacting with the people and the guests.”

Even though this is the animal’s home, they took a backseat to the lights.

“Most important thing I think is the family that touches me the most kids having a good time,” said Patzer.

The entire display is LED, so if one light goes out, the rest continue to shine brightly. Wildlights runs through Jan. 2.