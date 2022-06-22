COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Zoo CEO Tom Schmid will take part Wednesday in a conversation with NBC Today Anchor Monica Day.

Their conversation will be part of a program offered by the Columbus Metropolitan Club and will begin at noon. You can watch them in the video player above.

Schmid was named CEO in October, coming from the Texas State Aquarium in Corpus Christi. One of the first issues he addressed was the zoo’s accreditation.

The zoo lost an appeal to keep its previous accreditation with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums after a series of scandals involving misused funds led to the previous leadership being ousted. In early June, the zoo announced accreditation with a new group, the Zoological Association of America.

“Meeting or exceeding all accreditation standards only benefits the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium at every level,” Schmid said.