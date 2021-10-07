POWELL, Ohio (WCMH)– They grow up so fast! The Columbus Zoo & Aquarium’s 16-week-old elephant calf got his first swimming lesson Wednesday.

“Frankie’s attentive and experienced mom, Phoebe, decided it was time for his first swimming lesson, which went well,” the Zoo posted on social media.

The Zoo said Frankie started in the shallow end of the pool to get used to the water before his mom guided him out to deeper parts to help him learn to paddle using her own feet to help him stay afloat.

Elephants actually use their trunks as a snorkel to breathe while submerged underwater, the Zoo added.

You can see Frankie’s at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium every day from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.