Video above courtesy of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — A eight-month-old Asian elephant at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has found a new favorite snack.

Frankie and his elephant herd dined on bamboo culled from trimmings from the zoo’s red panda habitat. In a video posted by the zoo, employees can be seen creating a “bamboo forest” from the trimmings.

In the video, Frankie gives the treat a trunk of approval by hopping on a toy ball after tasting the bamboo.

Frankie was born June 16, 2021, to parents Phoebe and Hank. Frankie is Phoebe’s fourth calf born at the Columbus Zoo.