A previous report can be seen in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three former Columbus Zoo officials have been accused of the alleged theft of nearly $2.3 million over a 10-year period in a 90-count indictment.

A Delaware County grand jury announced Monday the indictment of former Columbus Zoo CEO Tom Stalf, former chief financial officer Greg Bell, and former director of marketing Pete Fingerhut, who face dozens of felony counts in the misuse of zoo funds, according to Ohio state Auditor Keith Faber.

The indictment totals include 89 felony counts and one misdemeanor, per Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

An investigation released in 2021, conducted by the law firm Porter Wright, alleges Stalf and Bell misused zoo funds to attend sporting events, allow family members to live in zoo-owned houses, award a no-bid contract for construction at The Wilds and make other personal purchases.

Stalf and Fingerhut face felony charges of aggravated theft, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activities, telecommunication fraud, money laundering, tampering with records, bribery, conspiracy to engage in a pattern of corrupt activity, and extortion.

Bell’s charges include conspiracy to engage in a pattern of corrupt activity, aggravated theft, and tampering with records.