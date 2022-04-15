POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — Delaware County Sheriff dispatchers said one man has been tased and taken into custody after a scuffle Friday afternoon in the Columbus Zoo parking lot.

The incident had been reported on social media as an active shooter situation, but it is yet to be confirmed what type of weapon — if any — the suspect had, the sheriff’s office said.

During the scuffle, Shawnee Hills police were called and came in contact with a supposedly armed person. Shawnee Hills police took one person into custody after the scuffle in the zoo parking lot, according to the sheriff’s office.