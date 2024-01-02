Watch a previous report on the case in the video player above.

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — New trial dates have been set for a pair of former Columbus Zoo and Aquarium executives who are accused of stealing nearly $2.3 million over 10 years.

Former CEO Tom Stalf and marketing director Pete Fingerhut will both appear at a Delaware County courthouse in mid-2024 for jury trials that charge the pair, along with former CFO Gregory Bell, with 90 counts pertaining to the misuse of Columbus Zoo funds for more than a decade. Stalf and Fingerhut originally appeared in court in October, where they pled not guilty.

While the duo were set to appear in court in January, their trial dates have been pushed to further back in the year. Fingerhut’s jury trial is now set for July 9 and 10, with Stalf’s jury trial on Aug. 6 and 7.

Stalf and Fingerhut’s felony charges include:

Aggravated theft

Engaging in a pattern of corrupt activities

Telecommunication fraud

Money laundering

Tampering with records

Bribery

Conspiracy to engage in a pattern of corrupt activity

Extortion

A 2021 investigation by the law firm Porter Wright alleged that the suspects misused zoo funds to attend sporting events, allow family members to live in zoo-owned houses, award a no-bid contract for construction at The Wilds, and make other personal purchases.

The pair resigned from their positions in March 2021, as the allegations came to light.