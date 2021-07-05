New gazelle fawn born at Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced the birth of a Thomson’s gazelle fawn Monday.

Born May 9, the fawn, who wasn’t named, is being hand-raised by the zoo’s animal care team due to the mother passing away three days after giving birth.

The zoo said the fawn is healthy and being given proper nutrition in her behind-the-scenes habitat.

She will be introduced to the savanna at the zoo’s Heart of Africa region next spring.

With gazelles being herd animals, the fawn spends nearly all of her time with a small group of Thomson’s gazelles even though she’s being hand-reared.