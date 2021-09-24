Health issues force Columbus Zoo to euthanize giraffe

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced, Thursday, the death of one of their giraffes.

According to the zoo’s Facebook page, Masai giraffe Enzi had recently developed a foot issue that caused fractures in his toe.

While treating the issues with his foot, zoo members noticed Enzi suffered from an intestinal condition that had no long-term treatment options.

Due to the decline of Enzi’s health, the zoo made the decision to humanely euthanize the giraffe.

“Even with his significant medical issues and treatments, he was compliant and willing to participate in his treatments because of the strong relationship shared with his care team. They also said he was kind, majestic, an inspiration to our staff and our guests, and had all of the best qualities of a bull giraffe. There truly will never be a male giraffe like him,” the zoo stated in the post.

According to the zoo, Enzi was born on December 26, 2009 at the Toledo Zoo. He arrived at the Columbus Zoo on November 6, 2013 after first living at The Wilds. Enzi fathered five calves, including the three calves guests can view in the Heart of Africa savanna: Ralph (born on June 28, 2020 to mom, Zuri); Schaefer (born on August 6, 2020 to mom, Jana); and Sammie (born on December 9, 2020) to mom, Digi.