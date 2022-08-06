POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) – Children and their families dealing with life-threatening illnesses were treated to a special event Saturday night at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

The A Kid Again organization invited the families for a Dream Night at the Zoo – a night of free admission, food, and special games set up just for the children.

The zoo was closed to all other guests, giving those families a unique chance to get up close to the exhibits.

On Saturday, 3,700 people with the organization participated in the dream day.

A Kid Again was founded in central Ohio and has expanded to other states. All of the activities the group organizes are free to the families.

“It gives them a chance to have fun and to just be a kid,” said Christy Kirkbride, who was at Saturday’s event with her daughter. “We don’t get to do a lot of programs; Emma is in the hospital quite frequently with lung issues. So this just gives us a time to be a family and have fun.”

“Just to hear their stories and what they go through, they can forget about all those things,” said Travis Gulling, executive director for A Kid Again. “They can put illness in a timeout and just feel like a kid again.”

Families can apply to attend future events for A Kid Again by visiting the foundation’s website.