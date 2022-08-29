COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is open 363 days a year, rain or shine. However, there are some exceptions.

Rather than close the entire park, the Columbus zoo will shut down certain areas and attractions due to mechanical issues, animal health, weather or other safety conditions. Only in the event of very extreme weather, like during a snowstorm, does the zoo close down the entire park to guests.

On rainy and cold days, the zoo said many of the animals are actually more active, making it a great time to visit. On these days, animals from warmer climates, including Africa, Australia and Indonesia, can be seen in their indoor habitats.

Any updates and closings will be shared to the zoo’s Facebook.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is open every day of the year, except for Thanksgiving and Christmas. View the zoo’s operating hours here.