POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — Fan-favorite Dinosaur Island is returning to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium this summer with more than 20 animatronic dinosaurs, including a Brachiosaurus standing 30 feet tall and 65 feet long.

(Courtesy Photo/Grahm S. Jones)

The prehistoric exhibit opens Memorial Day weekend on May 27 and runs through the end of October, transporting guests 251 million years back to the start of the Paleozoic Era. Made of steel with waterproof skin, the dinosaurs have eyes that shift and blink, tails that move and bodies that breathe.

The Tyrannosaurus Rex is returning along with fan-favorites the triceratops, stegosaurus and the brachiosaurus, one of the tallest dinosaurs that ever lived. The diabloceratops, which means “devil-horned face,” the acrocanthosaurus and the edmontonia are among the dinosaurs new to this year’s exhibit.

The animatronics began arriving at the zoo on Monday and were installed after being unloaded from trucks by forklifts and other heavy equipment, the zoo said.

Guests will be able to experience the exhibit that features a walking path and boat ride in the zoo’s Australia and the Islands region. A special admission ticket is required for entrance and is not included with zoo admission. Admission to Dinosaur Island is $3 for general admission, $2 for zoo members, and free for zoo gold members, as well as included in the price of a ZooMore Wristband.

