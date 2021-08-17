Delaware County Sheriff looking for Zoombezi Bay theft suspect

Columbus Zoo

Suspect wanted in felony theft from Zoombezi Bay on July 5, 2021.

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said it is searching for a man it alleges conducted a felony theft at Zoombezi Bay last month.

In a post to its Facebook page, the sheriff’s office said the suspect allegedly stole a bag containing credit cards, cell phones, social security cards, a checkbook, hundreds of dollars in cash, and a vehicle key.

The theft occurred on July 5.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 740-833-2870 ext. 1888 or email nemmert@co.delaware.oh.us.

