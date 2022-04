COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A new, adorable baby penguin was introduced by the Columbus Zoo today on social media.

The Zoo said the new chick hatched on March 20 and that it’s been hand-raised indoors due to the concern of bird flu.

Animal Care members are providing a fish-based formula to the penguin chick as it will slowly introduce it to the colony at the Shores & Aquarium region.

The sex of the chick is still unknown. For more photos of the new baby, click here.