COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Central Ohio Transit Authority announced that Zoo Bus is returning this summer to provide rides from Downtown to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and Zoombezi Bay.

The Zoo Bus trips begin Saturday and will run every day through Labor Day. According to the release, anyone can board the bus at the Statehouse, at the Griggs Dam Park & Ride or at the Dublin Park & Ride.

The bus will do five trips each day, leaving from State and High streets at 8:14 a.m. and the last vehicle will depart the zoo at 7:15 p.m.

Rides will cost $2 per adult, $1 for children under 12 years old, and children under 5 are free. Along with the return of the bus, customers will also receive admission to the Columbus Zoo for only $3 or receive $10 off their admission to Zoombezi Bay.

