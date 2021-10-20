POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has announced the arrival of an orphaned moose calf.

“Strawberry” the orphaned female moose calf arrived at the zoo on Oct. 12, from the Alaska Zoo, after being found alone, in June, on Strawberry Road in Anchorage. Strawberry had previously been seen with her mother, but after two days of being alone biologists with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game determined she had been orphaned and took her into care at the Alaska Zoo.

Estimated to be approximately 4-6 months old, Strawberry is just a little over 5 feet tall and weighed about 390 pounds when she first arrived in Columbus.





(Photos courtesy Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)

“Strawberry is still undergoing the mandatory quarantine period for a new arrival and has not yet been officially introduced in the same space to the Zoo’s other female moose resident, Bertha. However, Strawberry and Bertha can see each other and are certainly interested in one another,” a release from the zoo states.

Guests who visit the Columbus Zoo may have an opportunity to view Strawberry in the moose yard across from the reindeer habitat, though Strawberry will determine when she decides to venture into the yard and when she stays in her barn, the zoo announced.