Columbus Zoo welcomes new one-horned rhino calf

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — A new member has joined the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium family as a one-horned rhino calf was born at The Wilds earlier this month.

The female calf was born on Aug. 16 and the zoo reports its mother, Sanya, is “providing excellent care to her little one.”

The calf is the ninth greater one-horned rhino (Rhinoceros unicornis) calf born at The Wilds, and that each birth is significant since the species was nearly extinct during the 20th century.

Sanya was born at the Toronto Zoo in 1999 and has given birth to six calves since arriving at the Columbus Zoo in 2004.

The calf is the second for father Jahi, who was born at Zoo Tampa in 2011 and arrived at The Wilds in 2017.

Calves can weigh as much as 100 pounds at birth and gain a few pounds every day, eventually reaching weights of approximately 4,000 to 6,000 pounds as adults.

The Wilds is home to five greater one-horned rhinos and is one of only 19 accredited facilities in North America to care for the species.

“We are extremely excited to welcome this calf into our Wilds family. Every rhinoceros is important to the future of their species, and this calf and the other rhinos at The Wilds are wonderful ambassadors for their cousins in their native range. We’re proud of the success of our rhino program, and we remain committed to their care while also providing our guests with the opportunity to be inspired by these wonderful animals and empowered to help make a difference,” Dr. Jan Ramer, senior vice president of Animal Care and Conservation at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium and The Wilds, said in a statement.

The calf may be visible to guests during either the Open-Air Safari Tour or a Wildside Tour.