POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is opening the popular Dinosaur Island, Friday.
Running through Oct. 30, Dinosaur Island brings guests face-to-face with more than 17 animatronic dinosaurs by foot path and boat ride.
Not included with Zoo admission, a special admission ticket is required for entrance to Dinosaur Island. Admission to the attraction is $3 with general admission, $2 for Columbus Zoo members and free for Columbus Zoo Gold members, and included in the price of a ZooMore ride wristband.
Visitors can spot these dinosaurs and more around the island:
- Tyrannosaurus rex: Lived in the late Cretaceous period (approximately 65 million years ago). Name means “tyrant lizard king.”
- Megalosaurus: Lived in the middle Jurassic period (170-155 million years ago). First dinosaur to be discovered. Name means “Great Lizard.”
- Pachyrhinosaurus: Lived in the late Cretaceous period (76-74 million years ago). Plant eater; named because of a bony plate where similar species commonly had a horn.
- Brachiosaurus. Lived in the late Jurassic period (145 million years ago). One of the tallest dinosaur that ever lived.
- Stegosaurus. Lived in the late Jurassic period (155 to 145 million years ago). Spikes on their tail were used for self-defense.
For additional updates about the Columbus Zoo, events and more, visit ColumbusZoo.org.