POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is opening the popular Dinosaur Island, Friday.

Running through Oct. 30, Dinosaur Island brings guests face-to-face with more than 17 animatronic dinosaurs by foot path and boat ride.

Not included with Zoo admission, a special admission ticket is required for entrance to Dinosaur Island. Admission to the attraction is $3 with general admission, $2 for Columbus Zoo members and free for Columbus Zoo Gold members, and included in the price of a ZooMore ride wristband.

Visitors can spot these dinosaurs and more around the island:

Tyrannosaurus rex: Lived in the late Cretaceous period (approximately 65 million years ago). Name means “tyrant lizard king.”

Megalosaurus: Lived in the middle Jurassic period (170-155 million years ago). First dinosaur to be discovered. Name means "Great Lizard."

Pachyrhinosaurus: Lived in the late Cretaceous period (76-74 million years ago). Plant eater; named because of a bony plate where similar species commonly had a horn.

Brachiosaurus. Lived in the late Jurassic period (145 million years ago). One of the tallest dinosaur that ever lived.

Stegosaurus. Lived in the late Jurassic period (155 to 145 million years ago). Spikes on their tail were used for self-defense.

For additional updates about the Columbus Zoo, events and more, visit ColumbusZoo.org.