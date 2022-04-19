POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — If you have unwanted electronics, you can bring them with you to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium later this week.

On Thursday, the zoo is teaming up with Accurate IT Services to hold an electronic recycling drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the zoo.

Certain items will have a fee attached to them to be recycled: monitors are $20, flat-panel TVs (LED, LCD, and plasma) are $30, and all other TVs are $40.

Items not accepted include large appliances, alkaline batteries, and light bulbs.

Anyone who wants to participate in the recycling event but is not going to the zoo that day can tell the parking attendant they are there for the recycling drive and will be allowed into the parking lot for free.

For more information, click here.

The following items will be accepted for recycling at the event.

Computers

Laptops

Servers

Computer Components

Cell Phone / Mobile Devices

LCD/LED/Plasma TV UNDER 32″

LCD/LED/Plasma TV 32″ AND OVER

CRT TVs and Monitors

iPads and Tablets

iPhones

Android Phones

Hard Drives

Keyboards and Mice

Speakers

Printers / Fax / Copiers

Scanners

UPS & Battery Backup

Office/Home Phone Equipment

Rear-Projection DLP Televisions (Plastic)(Recycling Fee Charged – call ahead for pricing)

Rear-Projection DLP Televisions (Wood)(Recycling Fee Charged – call ahead for pricing)

Broadcasting Equipment

Cabling

Computer Cables

Vending Machines

Aluminum Scrap

Steel Scrap

Electric Motors

Motors (oil free)

Lead Acid Batteries

Lithium-ion Batteries

Ni-Cad Batteries

Ni-Mh Batteries

Battery Chargers

Networking Cables

Routers/Switches/Hubs/Modems

Docking Stations

Medical Devices

Cardboard Scrap

Plastic Scrap

Copper Scrap

Household Electronics

Small Appliances

Cameras and Camcorders

Video Game Systems

Video Games

DVD/Blu-Ray Players

CD/DVD Media

Floppy Drives

Toasters/Toaster Ovens

Disc Drives

Microwaves

Washers/Dryers

Arcade Equipment

Stereo Equipment

Coffee Equipment

Power Tools

Office Furniture

Tractors

Golf Carts

Surveying Equipment

Telecom Equipment

Automotive Parts

Vacuum/Carpet Cleaners

Thermal Printers

Children’s’ Toys

MP3 Players

Digital Clocks

Recording Devices

Projectors

Overhead Projectors

Musical Equipment

Analog Cable Boxes

Digital Cable Boxes

Satellite Cable Boxes

Smart Boards

Video Cards

Wireless Cards

Electric/Gas Stoves

Consumer Electronics

Blenders

Irons