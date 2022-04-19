POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — If you have unwanted electronics, you can bring them with you to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium later this week.
On Thursday, the zoo is teaming up with Accurate IT Services to hold an electronic recycling drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the zoo.
Certain items will have a fee attached to them to be recycled: monitors are $20, flat-panel TVs (LED, LCD, and plasma) are $30, and all other TVs are $40.
Items not accepted include large appliances, alkaline batteries, and light bulbs.
Anyone who wants to participate in the recycling event but is not going to the zoo that day can tell the parking attendant they are there for the recycling drive and will be allowed into the parking lot for free.
The following items will be accepted for recycling at the event.
- Computers
- Laptops
- Servers
- Computer Components
- Cell Phone / Mobile Devices
- LCD/LED/Plasma TV UNDER 32″
- LCD/LED/Plasma TV 32″ AND OVER
- CRT TVs and Monitors
- iPads and Tablets
- iPhones
- Android Phones
- Hard Drives
- Keyboards and Mice
- Speakers
- Printers / Fax / Copiers
- Scanners
- UPS & Battery Backup
- Office/Home Phone Equipment
- Rear-Projection DLP Televisions (Plastic)(Recycling Fee Charged – call ahead for pricing)
- Rear-Projection DLP Televisions (Wood)(Recycling Fee Charged – call ahead for pricing)
- Broadcasting Equipment
- Cabling
- Computer Cables
- Vending Machines
- Aluminum Scrap
- Steel Scrap
- Electric Motors
- Motors (oil free)
- Lead Acid Batteries
- Lithium-ion Batteries
- Ni-Cad Batteries
- Ni-Mh Batteries
- Battery Chargers
- Networking Cables
- Routers/Switches/Hubs/Modems
- Docking Stations
- Medical Devices
- Cardboard Scrap
- Plastic Scrap
- Copper Scrap
- Household Electronics
- Small Appliances
- Cameras and Camcorders
- Video Game Systems
- Video Games
- DVD/Blu-Ray Players
- CD/DVD Media
- Floppy Drives
- Toasters/Toaster Ovens
- Disc Drives
- Microwaves
- Washers/Dryers
- Arcade Equipment
- Stereo Equipment
- Coffee Equipment
- Power Tools
- Office Furniture
- Tractors
- Golf Carts
- Surveying Equipment
- Telecom Equipment
- Automotive Parts
- Vacuum/Carpet Cleaners
- Thermal Printers
- Children’s’ Toys
- MP3 Players
- Digital Clocks
- Recording Devices
- Projectors
- Overhead Projectors
- Musical Equipment
- Analog Cable Boxes
- Digital Cable Boxes
- Satellite Cable Boxes
- Smart Boards
- Video Cards
- Wireless Cards
- Electric/Gas Stoves
- Consumer Electronics
- Blenders
- Irons