COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A lawsuit has been filed by Meade Construction against the Columbus Zoo after the Zoo’s refusal to follow a public records request, according to Ohio Supreme Court documents.

Andrew Meade, of Meade Construction, made an written public records request using an anonymous email account on March 15 to ask for a copy of the new CEO’s contract, court documents said, and the Zoo denied the request.

“Multiple scandals involving mismanagement and lack of oversight have plagued the Columbus Zoo recently,” Meade Construction spokesman Ryan Stubenrauch said. “Despite its new CEO claiming the Zoo welcomes public scrutiny, it clings to secrecy while blaming others for its problems.”

The Ohio Supreme Court has previously ruled that nonprofit entities receiving taxpayer funds and performing a government function are required to follow public records law.

Meade Construction worked with the Columbus Zoo on several projects in recent years.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium’s appeal to have its accreditation reinstated by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) was denied last December.