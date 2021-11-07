COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium partnered up this weekend with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to help host a scavenger hunt as a way of a larger conversation.

According to Carol Richardson, who is the Market Advancement Director at Make-A-Wish, the goal with this event is to help raise money for kids with critical illness and to help grant their wishes.

Kail Wilson, 15, says he was one of the many granted a wish. He was given the opportunity to be up in the air and learn more about becoming a pilot.

“My wish was to become a pilot when I grow up.” He said.

His mother, Mandy Wilson, says getting this wish meant a lot to the family, especially after the challenges Kail has been through.

“He has a condition called Beta-Thalessemia-Major. Which essentially requires him to get blood trasfusions every three weeks to live,” she said.

It’s why they had to be a part of this scavenger hunt on Sunday. They not only wanted to enjoy the hunt itself, but to hopefully inspire others to support the Make-A-Wish Foundation, as they’ve been a big support system for their family.

Make-A-Wish wants to others to know they can help grant wishes all year long. To donate visit wish.org