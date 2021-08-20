Columbus Zoo releases full report detailing misuse of $631K in funds by top officials

POWELL (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo’s Board of Directors has released the full report showing how former top employees misused resources totaling $631,651.

NBC4 received notice of the impending release Thursday.

Among the findings:

  • Former Zoo President/CEO Tom Stalf is responsible for $423,049 in losses, plus interest.
  • Former CFO Greg Bell is responsible for $138,889 in losses, plus interest.
  • Former VP of Marketing Pete Fingerhut is responsible for $56,981 in losses, plus interest.
  • Former Director of Purchasing Tracy Murnane is responsible for $12,732 in losses, plus interest.

Stalf and Bell voluntarily resigned their positions in the wake of the investigation.

The report was compiled by Plante Moran audit and accounting firm and can be downloaded here.

