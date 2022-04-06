POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium parks will be raising the minimum wage for 95 percent of its workforce beginning immediately.

The wage will increase to $13 per hour at the zoo, The Wilds, the Safari Golf Club, and Zoombezi Bay.

The goal is to have the minimum wage up to $15 per hour by 2024.

“This summer, we will be raising our minimum wage to $13 per hour, including our teams at The Wilds,” zoo President and CEO Tom Schmid said in a statement

The zoo said the increase puts the parks’ starting wage over the state’s minimum wage of $9.30.

In the statement, the zoo said the increase will benefit 95 percent of the parks’ current seasonal employees. The zoo is looking to fill more than 1,700 seasonal positions.

According to the zoo, the new increase will bump pay for lifeguards up to $15 per hour with Zoombezi Bay paying for their lifeguard certification. Food and beverage employees older than 19 will start at $17 per hour.

Interviews for prospective employees will be held this Saturday. For more information, click here.