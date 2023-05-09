COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has announced it is thanking Franklin County voters for supporting the zoo, according to its website.

The zoo will celebrate its local neighbors by hosting a series of Franklin County Community Days this May and September, where Franklin County residents will receive half-price admission.

The discount admission dates include:

Sunday, May 14, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday, May 15, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 24, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 25, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The zoo’s website lists the reduced ticket prices as $9.99 for general adult admission, $9.49 for seniors (60+) and $8.49 for children (3-9). Admission is always free for children 3 and under. The price to park in the zoo’s lot is not reduced and is $10 if purchased through the zoo’s website.

Additionally, the following local organizations will participate by offing guests “a fun interactive experience”:

North Community Counseling Centers

Franklin County Board of Developmental Disabilities

Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland

Action for Children

Ohio Children’s Alliance

Columbus Humane

IMPACT Community Action

Central Community House

Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn about the zoo’s commitment to its non-profit partnerships.