COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has announced it is thanking Franklin County voters for supporting the zoo, according to its website.

The zoo will celebrate its local neighbors by hosting a series of Franklin County Community Days this May and September, where Franklin County residents will receive half-price admission.

The discount admission dates include:

  • Sunday, May 14, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. 
  • Monday, May 15, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. 
  • Sunday, Sept. 24, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. 
  • Monday, Sept. 25, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The zoo’s website lists the reduced ticket prices as $9.99 for general adult admission, $9.49 for seniors (60+) and $8.49 for children (3-9). Admission is always free for children 3 and under. The price to park in the zoo’s lot is not reduced and is $10 if purchased through the zoo’s website.

Additionally, the following local organizations will participate by offing guests “a fun interactive experience”:

  • North Community Counseling Centers
  • Franklin County Board of Developmental Disabilities
  • Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland
  • Action for Children
  • Ohio Children’s Alliance
  • Columbus Humane
  • IMPACT Community Action
  • Central Community House

Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn about the zoo’s commitment to its non-profit partnerships.      