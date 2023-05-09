COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has announced it is thanking Franklin County voters for supporting the zoo, according to its website.
The zoo will celebrate its local neighbors by hosting a series of Franklin County Community Days this May and September, where Franklin County residents will receive half-price admission.
The discount admission dates include:
- Sunday, May 14, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Monday, May 15, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Sunday, Sept. 24, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Monday, Sept. 25, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
The zoo’s website lists the reduced ticket prices as $9.99 for general adult admission, $9.49 for seniors (60+) and $8.49 for children (3-9). Admission is always free for children 3 and under. The price to park in the zoo’s lot is not reduced and is $10 if purchased through the zoo’s website.
Additionally, the following local organizations will participate by offing guests “a fun interactive experience”:
- North Community Counseling Centers
- Franklin County Board of Developmental Disabilities
- Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland
- Action for Children
- Ohio Children’s Alliance
- Columbus Humane
- IMPACT Community Action
- Central Community House
Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn about the zoo’s commitment to its non-profit partnerships.