POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — A 13-year-old Asian elephant has died from a viral infection at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Saturday.

Beco died from Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpesvirus (EEHV) at 11 a.m.

Beco first showed signs of illness Thursday, with his handlers noticing he was “uncharacteristically lethargic,” the zoo said in a press release.

Beco received antiviral medication, fluids, and regular infusions of plasma, whole blood, and stem cells from facilities across the country.

Beco was born at the zoo on March 27, 2009, to mother Phoebe and father Coco. He weighed 303 pounds at birth. Beco’s name was chosen in a public vote, combining both parents’ names.

According to the zoo, EEHV normally affects elephants between the ages of one and eight years; however, there have been elephants in their teen years who have died from the disease.

There are currently no signs of the virus in any of the six other elephants in the herd.

“This is a devastating and unpredictable virus, and we are heartbroken by this tremendous loss,” said dr. Jan Ramer, senior vice president of Animal Care and Conservation at the zoo. “There is some comfort in knowing that Beco’s legacy will live on in what we learn from this experience, which will ultimately help save other elephants’ lives. We are grateful for the support of our zoo colleagues across the country and the kindness of our community. We are mourning Beco’s loss together and finding strength in leaning on one another.”

Beco is the second elephant to die from the virus at the zoo. In 2005, Ganesh, a 7-year-old Indian elephant, was on loan from another zoo when he succumbed to EEHV.