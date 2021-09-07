Columbus Zoo hiring 350 seasonal employees

Columbus Zoo

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium says it will be holding open interviews to fill 350 seasonal positions.  

A release from the zoo states that open interviews will be taking place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, at the Lakeside Pavilion to fill a variety of seasonal positions in the areas of food and beverage, retails, grounds’ maintenance and many more.  

Benefits of the job include: 

  • Free admission to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium (includes Boo at the Zoo and Wildlights)
  • Discounts on golf and carts at Safari Golf Club
  • Discounts on food and merchandise at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, The Wilds, Zoombezi Bay, and Safari Golf Club
  • Discounts for local restaurants and businesses in the area

For more information about these open interviews and employment opportunities at all of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium properties, you can visit the zoo’s website

