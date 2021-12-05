POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo is honoring the life of one of its great apes whose incredible life story has become part of an award-winning Broadway musical.

The event is known as “Bonobos to Broadway” and is about a bonobo ape named Unga, who was stranded along with 7,000 other passengers in a small town in Canada after their plane was rerouted during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Unga was on her way to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium that fateful day but ended up spending five days in the town of Gander, where she was taken care of by an animal protection group run by a woman named Bonnie Harris.

On Sunday, Harris was able to visit the Columbus Zoo, along with a panel of activists and actors who came together to discuss the musical and Unga’s life.

“I’ve been looking forward to this for a while, so this trip has sort of made, finally made my…I came full circle, I guess,” Harris, manager of the Gander and Area SPCA, said.

Unga passed away earlier this year; however, she had two offspring, one of which was named after the town of Gander.