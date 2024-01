COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has closed Thursday due to a power outage.

The zoo announced the closure, effective at noon, on its social media accounts, citing an “intermittent power outage.” Animals will continue to receive care during the outage.

“The safety of our guests, staff, and animals is our top priority,” the post reads.

The zoo hopes to have an update on the power outage and operations for the rest of the week by Thursday evening.