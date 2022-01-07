POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has announced the death of one of its cheetah ambassador dogs, Coby.

According to a Facebook post, 8-year-old Coby was humanely euthanized after his health deteriorated due to a neurological decline.

Coby, who came to the zoo as a puppy, not only helped raise cheetahs Bibi and Zemba, but also helped mentor other companion dogs.

“Coby was a pillar of our Animal Programs department and a treasured member of our Zoo family. Though we are devastated, we are confident he has found a sunny spot across the rainbow bridge, napping happily and keeping an eye on his loved ones,” the zoo said in the post.

For more information on the Columbus Zoo visit columbuszoo.org